No matter how cynical the overall market is, Hecla Mining Co (HL) performance over the last week is recorded 26.47%

Hecla Mining Co (NYSE: HL) kicked off on Monday, down -0.66% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $7.6. Over the past 52 weeks, HL has traded in a range of $4.46-$7.68.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 145.94%. With a float of $620.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $663.07 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1830 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 23.09%, operating margin of 14.86%, and the pretax margin is 12.11%.

Hecla Mining Co (HL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Hecla Mining Co is 7.42%, while institutional ownership is 61.78%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 05 ’25, was worth 126,047. In this transaction VP – Principal Acctg. Officer of this company sold 18,926 shares at a rate of $6.66, taking the stock ownership to the 59,410 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 07 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 20,000 for $4.99, making the entire transaction worth $99,786. This insider now owns 348,169 shares in total.

Hecla Mining Co (HL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.03 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at 0.04) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 145.94% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Co (NYSE: HL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Hecla Mining Co’s (HL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.99. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 55.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hecla Mining Co (HL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 21.16 million, its volume of 33.18 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.77%.

During the past 100 days, Hecla Mining Co’s (HL) raw stochastic average was set at 96.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.25 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.27 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.68. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.67 in the near term. At $7.79, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.13. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.01.

Hecla Mining Co (NYSE: HL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.06 billion has total of 669,984K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 929,930 K in contrast with the sum of 35,800 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 261,340 K and last quarter income was 28,870 K.