No matter how cynical the overall market is Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) performance over the last week is recorded 11.43%

On Monday, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IRWD) was -6.76% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $0.9. A 52-week range for IRWD has been $0.53 – $5.20.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -47.49% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 1333.33%. With a float of $155.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.82 million.

In an organization with 253 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 99.68%, operating margin of 23.77%, and the pretax margin is 13.91%.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc is 3.74%, while institutional ownership is 100.13%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11 ’25, was worth 7,287. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 1,351 for $0.88, making the entire transaction worth $1,189.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at 0.1) by -0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1333.33% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IRWD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.34. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.99 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.92 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.72%.

During the past 100 days, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (IRWD) raw stochastic average was set at 30.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1007 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0895 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7379, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0509. However, in the short run, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8909. Second resistance stands at $0.9454. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9859. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7959, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7554. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7009.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IRWD) Key Stats

There are 161,820K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 135.33 million. As of now, sales total 351,410 K while income totals 880 K. Its latest quarter income was 41,140 K while its last quarter net income were -37,390 K.