No matter how cynical the overall market is, Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD) performance over the last week is recorded -20.65%

On Monday, Kyndryl Holdings Inc (NYSE: KD) opened lower -5.12% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $30.69. Price fluctuations for KD have ranged from $22.01 to $44.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 86.97% at the time writing. With a float of $226.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $231.10 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 73000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 20.81%, operating margin of 3.4%, and the pretax margin is 3.07%.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Kyndryl Holdings Inc is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 79.51%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02 ’25, was worth 1,035,359. In this transaction SVP & Global Controller of this company sold 26,451 shares at a rate of $39.14, taking the stock ownership to the 73,278 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 02 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 26,451 for $39.01, making the entire transaction worth $1,031,854.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -0.03) by 0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 86.97% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc (NYSE: KD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.78. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.33 million, its volume of 7.57 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.86%.

During the past 100 days, Kyndryl Holdings Inc’s (KD) raw stochastic average was set at 15.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.30 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.23 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.48. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $30.54 in the near term. At $31.95, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $32.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.69. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $26.28.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc (NYSE: KD) Key Stats

There are currently 231,144K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.73 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 15,057 M according to its annual income of 251,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,743 M and its income totaled 56,000 K.