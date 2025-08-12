No matter how cynical the overall market is, Mill City Ventures III Ltd (MCVT) performance over the last week is recorded 9.42%

Mill City Ventures III Ltd (NASDAQ: MCVT) on Monday, plunged -5.01% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $5.99. Within the past 52 weeks, MCVT’s price has moved between $1.13 and $8.01.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

With a float of $81.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $81.94 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 101.4%, operating margin of 37.59%, and the pretax margin is 48.27%.

Mill City Ventures III Ltd (MCVT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Credit Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Mill City Ventures III Ltd is 64.54%, while institutional ownership is 0.11%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20 ’25, was worth 4,468. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,455 shares at a rate of $1.82, taking the stock ownership to the 181,900 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 13,284 for $1.91, making the entire transaction worth $25,412. This insider now owns 179,445 shares in total.

Mill City Ventures III Ltd (MCVT) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

#####

Mill City Ventures III Ltd (NASDAQ: MCVT) Trading Performance Indicators

Mill City Ventures III Ltd (MCVT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 31.04 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 189.54. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 340.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.19

Technical Analysis of Mill City Ventures III Ltd (MCVT)

Looking closely at Mill City Ventures III Ltd (NASDAQ: MCVT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.5 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.39%.

During the past 100 days, Mill City Ventures III Ltd’s (MCVT) raw stochastic average was set at 66.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.24 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.25 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.19. However, in the short run, Mill City Ventures III Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.09. Second resistance stands at $6.48. The third major resistance level sits at $6.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.16. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.77.

Mill City Ventures III Ltd (NASDAQ: MCVT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 466.26 million based on 81,944K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,300 K and income totals 1,170 K. The company made 780 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 450 K in sales during its previous quarter.