No matter how cynical the overall market is, Nike, Inc (NKE) performance over the last week is recorded -1.07%

On Monday, Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) was -0.23% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $74.19. A 52-week range for NKE has been $52.28 – $90.62.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.29% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -23.35%. With a float of $1.17 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.19 billion.

The firm has a total of 77800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 42.42%, operating margin of 7.73%, and the pretax margin is 8.38%.

Nike, Inc (NKE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Nike, Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Nike, Inc is 20.92%, while institutional ownership is 67.22%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 05 ’25, was worth 123,152. In this transaction EVP: Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 1,644 shares at a rate of $74.91, taking the stock ownership to the 28,752 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 1,644 for $74.91, making the entire transaction worth $123,152.

Nike, Inc (NKE) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 8/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.7 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.52) by 0.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.35% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.64% during the next five years compared to 6.29% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Nike, Inc (NKE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nike, Inc (NKE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Nike, Inc, NKE], we can find that recorded value of 7.31 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 17.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.83%.

During the past 100 days, Nike, Inc’s (NKE) raw stochastic average was set at 78.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.80 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.92 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $69.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $70.47. Now, the first resistance to watch is $74.86. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $75.69. The third major resistance level sits at $76.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $73.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $72.21. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $71.38.

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) Key Stats

There are 1,476,904K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 109.32 billion. As of now, sales total 46,309 M while income totals 3,219 M. Its latest quarter income was 11,097 M while its last quarter net income were 211,000 K.