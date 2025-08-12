No matter how cynical the overall market is, Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) performance over the last week is recorded 0.24%

Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE: NOK) on Monday remained unchanged from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $4.1. Within the past 52 weeks, NOK’s price has moved between $3.77 and $5.48.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 315.10% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -25.45%. With a float of $5.38 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.38 billion.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is 73.29%, operating margin of 6.21%, and the pretax margin is 7.06%.

Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Communication Equipment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Nokia Corp ADR is 0.00%, while institutional ownership is 10.64%.

Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.45% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.40% during the next five years compared to 315.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE: NOK) Trading Performance Indicators

Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.21 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nokia Corp ADR (NOK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Nokia Corp ADR, NOK], we can find that recorded value of 14.99 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 20.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.73%.

During the past 100 days, Nokia Corp ADR’s (NOK) raw stochastic average was set at 6.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.07 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.10 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.12. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.14. The third major resistance level sits at $4.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.06. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.04.

Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE: NOK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 22.05 billion based on 5,380,831K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 20,798 M and income totals 1,382 M. The company made 5,161 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 102,170 K in sales during its previous quarter.