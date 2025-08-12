No matter how cynical the overall market is Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) performance over the last week is recorded -1.55%

Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE: SLB) on Monday, plunged -1.52% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $32.87. Within the past 52 weeks, SLB’s price has moved between $31.11 and $46.16.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -15.11%. With a float of $1.50 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.50 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 110000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 20.01%, operating margin of 16.96%, and the pretax margin is 14.77%.

Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Schlumberger Ltd is 0.23%, while institutional ownership is 81.46%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22 ’25, was worth 167,900. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $33.58, taking the stock ownership to the 23,525 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 22 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 5,000 for $33.58, making the entire transaction worth $167,900.

Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.88) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.11% per share during the next fiscal year.

Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE: SLB) Trading Performance Indicators

Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.98 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.92, a number that is poised to hit 0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE: SLB) saw its 5-day average volume 11.02 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 16.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.65%.

During the past 100 days, Schlumberger Ltd’s (SLB) raw stochastic average was set at 10.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.90 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.10 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.21. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $32.94 in the near term. At $33.52, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $33.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.58. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $31.00.

Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE: SLB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 48.58 billion based on 1,351,249K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 36,289 M and income totals 4,461 M. The company made 8,546 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,014 M in sales during its previous quarter.