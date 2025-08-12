No matter how cynical the overall market is Sprout Social Inc (SPT) performance over the last week is recorded -20.08%

A new trading day began on Monday, with Sprout Social Inc (NASDAQ: SPT) stock price down -4.09% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $13.94. SPT’s price has ranged from $13.75 to $36.30 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales slided by -2.58%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 47.88%. With a float of $50.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.61 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1322 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 77.62%, operating margin of -12.55%, and the pretax margin is -12.38%.

Sprout Social Inc (SPT) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Sprout Social Inc is 13.87%, while institutional ownership is 86.88%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 05 ’25, was worth 327,560. In this transaction Executive Chair of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $16.38, taking the stock ownership to the 7,417 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05 ’25, when Company’s CFO and Treasurer sold 1,500 for $16.42, making the entire transaction worth $24,627. This insider now owns 247,012 shares in total.

Sprout Social Inc (SPT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.13 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 47.88% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.23% during the next five years compared to -2.58% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Sprout Social Inc (NASDAQ: SPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sprout Social Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.88. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.95, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sprout Social Inc (SPT)

The latest stats from [Sprout Social Inc, SPT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.04 million was superior to 0.69 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.38%.

During the past 100 days, Sprout Social Inc’s (SPT) raw stochastic average was set at 0.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.88 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.92 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.45. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.88. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.38. The third major resistance level sits at $14.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.82. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.32.

Sprout Social Inc (NASDAQ: SPT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 776.74 million, the company has a total of 58,176K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 405,910 K while annual income is -61,970 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 109,290 K while its latest quarter income was -11,220 K.