No matter how cynical the overall market is Strategy (MSTR) performance over the last week is recorded 2.83%

Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) kicked off on Monday, up 1.30% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $395.13. Over the past 52 weeks, MSTR has traded in a range of $113.69-$543.00.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 487.43%. With a float of $263.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $283.55 million.

In an organization with 1534 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 70.1%, operating margin of 1440.9%, and the pretax margin is 1418.48%.

Strategy (MSTR) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Strategy is 7.13%, while institutional ownership is 44.79%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 07 ’25, was worth 7,406,250. In this transaction EVP & CFO of this company sold 18,750 shares at a rate of $395.00, taking the stock ownership to the 24,460 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05 ’25, when Company’s EVP & CFO sold 6,250 for $386.32, making the entire transaction worth $2,414,500. This insider now owns 24,460 shares in total.

Strategy (MSTR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -1.56 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -0.02) by -1.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 44.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 487.43% per share during the next fiscal year.

Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Strategy’s (MSTR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.68. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 245.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Strategy (MSTR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 10.07 million. That was inferior than the volume of 15.54 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.00%.

During the past 100 days, Strategy’s (MSTR) raw stochastic average was set at 74.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 59.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.31 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.16 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $396.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $349.53. However, in the short run, Strategy’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $410.10. Second resistance stands at $419.95. The third major resistance level sits at $425.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $394.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $389.07. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $379.22.

Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 113.49 billion has total of 273,403K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 463,460 K in contrast with the sum of -1,167 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 114,490 K and last quarter income was 10,021 M.