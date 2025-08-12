No matter how cynical the overall market is Tecnoglass Inc (TGLS) performance over the last week is recorded 1.14%

On Monday, Tecnoglass Inc (NYSE: TGLS) was 4.06% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $74.35. A 52-week range for TGLS has been $53.99 – $90.34.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 44.13%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 14.08%. With a float of $25.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.99 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 9837 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 44.74%, operating margin of 20.32%, and the pretax margin is 27.08%.

Tecnoglass Inc (TGLS) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Tecnoglass Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Tecnoglass Inc is 46.21%, while institutional ownership is 50.48%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13 ’25, was worth 122,627,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 1,490,000 shares at a rate of $82.30, taking the stock ownership to the 21,705,988 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner proposed sale 1,490,000 for $82.30, making the entire transaction worth $122,627,000.

Tecnoglass Inc (TGLS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 1.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 1) by 0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.08% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.58% during the next five years compared to 44.13% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tecnoglass Inc (NYSE: TGLS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Tecnoglass Inc (TGLS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.44. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 56.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.89, a number that is poised to hit 1.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tecnoglass Inc (TGLS)

The latest stats from [Tecnoglass Inc, TGLS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.45 million was superior to 0.36 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.63%.

During the past 100 days, Tecnoglass Inc’s (TGLS) raw stochastic average was set at 56.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 55.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.49 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.51 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $78.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $76.28. Now, the first resistance to watch is $78.60. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $79.84. The third major resistance level sits at $81.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $75.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $73.14. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $71.90.

Tecnoglass Inc (NYSE: TGLS) Key Stats

There are 46,987K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.64 billion. As of now, sales total 890,180 K while income totals 161,310 K. Its latest quarter income was 255,550 K while its last quarter net income were 44,080 K.