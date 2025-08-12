No matter how cynical the overall market is Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP) performance over the last week is recorded 0.74%

On Monday, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) was -3.27% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $46.49. A 52-week range for TNXP has been $6.76 – $130.00.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 73.03% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 93.13%. With a float of $7.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.36 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 81 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 29.81%, operating margin of -721.51%, and the pretax margin is -1146.27%.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp is 0.07%, while institutional ownership is 8.14%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15 ’25, was worth 86,200. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 4,000 shares at a rate of $21.55, taking the stock ownership to the 4,005 shares.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -25.56 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -736) by 710.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -3.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 93.13% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 88.07% during the next five years compared to 73.03% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.64. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 33.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1006.28, a number that is poised to hit -3.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -6.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) saw its 5-day average volume 0.96 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.65%.

During the past 100 days, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp’s (TNXP) raw stochastic average was set at 85.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.97 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 3.28 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $40.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.92. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $47.55 in the near term. At $50.14, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $51.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.82. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $39.23.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) Key Stats

There are 7,357K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 330.85 million. As of now, sales total 10,090 K while income totals -130,040 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,430 K while its last quarter net income were -16,830 K.