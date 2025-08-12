No matter how cynical the overall market is Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) performance over the last week is recorded -9.12%

On Monday, Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ: TSEM) opened lower -3.94% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $48.23. Price fluctuations for TSEM have ranged from $28.64 to $55.31 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 16.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 0.93% at the time writing. With a float of $111.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $111.76 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 5013 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 22.39%, operating margin of 11.76%, and the pretax margin is 14.41%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tower Semiconductor Ltd is 0.00%, while institutional ownership is 77.01%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.53) by 0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.93% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ: TSEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.74, a number that is poised to hit 0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM)

The latest stats from [Tower Semiconductor Ltd, TSEM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.06 million was superior to 0.73 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.30%.

During the past 100 days, Tower Semiconductor Ltd’s (TSEM) raw stochastic average was set at 77.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.77 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.57 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.89. Now, the first resistance to watch is $48.17. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $50.00. The third major resistance level sits at $51.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.14. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $42.31.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ: TSEM) Key Stats

There are currently 110,825K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.18 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,436 M according to its annual income of 207,860 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 372,060 K and its income totaled 46,550 K.