No matter how cynical the overall market is, Varex Imaging Corp (VREX) performance over the last week is recorded 37.41%

A new trading day began on Monday, with Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ: VREX) stock price up 3.06% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $9.48. VREX’s price has ranged from $6.76 to $16.93 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 12.73%. With a float of $40.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.52 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 34.06%, operating margin of -4.44%, and the pretax margin is -8.62%.

Varex Imaging Corp (VREX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Varex Imaging Corp is 1.31%, while institutional ownership is 95.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 18 ’25, was worth 20,008. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,575 shares at a rate of $7.77, taking the stock ownership to the 22,477 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 18 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 2,575 for $7.77, making the entire transaction worth $20,008.

Varex Imaging Corp (VREX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.19 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.73% per share during the next fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ: VREX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Varex Imaging Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.82. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Varex Imaging Corp (VREX)

Looking closely at Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ: VREX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.89 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.60%.

During the past 100 days, Varex Imaging Corp’s (VREX) raw stochastic average was set at 47.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.46 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.48 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.25. However, in the short run, Varex Imaging Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.13. Second resistance stands at $10.50. The third major resistance level sits at $10.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.04. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.67.

Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ: VREX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 405.46 million, the company has a total of 41,200K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 811,000 K while annual income is -47,700 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 212,900 K while its latest quarter income was 6,900 K.