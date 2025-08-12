Now that Energy Transfer LP’s volume has hit 20.63 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) on Monday, plunged -0.69% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $17.28. Within the past 52 weeks, ET’s price has moved between $14.60 and $21.45.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales slided by -0.73%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 12.20%. With a float of $3.11 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.43 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 16248 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 23.07%, operating margin of 11.49%, and the pretax margin is 7.95%.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Midstream industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Energy Transfer LP is 9.28%, while institutional ownership is 29.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13 ’25, was worth 25,299. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,369 shares at a rate of $18.48, taking the stock ownership to the 24,523 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 12 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 1,369 for $18.41, making the entire transaction worth $25,196.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at 0.35) by -0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.32% during the next five years compared to -0.73% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) Trading Performance Indicators

Energy Transfer LP (ET) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.92 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energy Transfer LP (ET)

The latest stats from [Energy Transfer LP, ET] show that its last 5-days average volume of 20.0 million was superior to 15.7 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.84%.

During the past 100 days, Energy Transfer LP’s (ET) raw stochastic average was set at 56.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.29 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.43 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.26. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.25. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.34. The third major resistance level sits at $17.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.00. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.91.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 58.90 billion based on 3,432,681K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 82,671 M and income totals 4,448 M. The company made 19,242 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,099 M in sales during its previous quarter.