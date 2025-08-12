Now that HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd’s volume has hit 11.59 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HIVE) kicked off on Monday, up 2.42% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $2.07. Over the past 52 weeks, HIVE has traded in a range of $1.26-$5.54.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 1.63% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -240.00%. With a float of $213.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $214.31 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 24 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -32.61%, operating margin of -55.42%, and the pretax margin is 1.38%.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (HIVE) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd is 0.61%, while institutional ownership is 13.37%.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (HIVE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/30/2024, the organization reported 0.03 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.01) by 0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -240.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HIVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd’s (HIVE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.72. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HIVE) saw its 5-day average volume 10.59 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 14.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.94%.

During the past 100 days, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd’s (HIVE) raw stochastic average was set at 67.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.12 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.13 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.56. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.19 in the near term. At $2.26, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.04. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.97.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HIVE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 454.34 million has total of 229,137K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 115,280 K in contrast with the sum of -3,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 31,160 K and last quarter income was 140 K.