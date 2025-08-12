Now that Infosys Ltd ADR’s volume has hit 20.16 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on Monday, with Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE: INFY) stock price down -0.06% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $15.99. INFY’s price has ranged from $15.82 to $23.63 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 6.77% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 5.36%. With a float of $4.15 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.15 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 323578 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 30.47%, operating margin of 21.13%, and the pretax margin is 23.09%.

Infosys Ltd ADR (INFY) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Infosys Ltd ADR is 0.00%, while institutional ownership is 13.54%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 29 ’25, was worth 139,880. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 10 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 3,200 for $21.80, making the entire transaction worth $69,760.

Infosys Ltd ADR (INFY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.19 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.36% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.45% during the next five years compared to 6.77% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE: INFY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Infosys Ltd ADR’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.16. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Infosys Ltd ADR (INFY)

Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE: INFY) saw its 5-day average volume 18.64 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 12.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.75%.

During the past 100 days, Infosys Ltd ADR’s (INFY) raw stochastic average was set at 4.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.27 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.29 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.78. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.13 in the near term. At $16.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.77. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.63.

Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE: INFY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 66.39 billion, the company has a total of 4,143,607K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 19,277 M while annual income is 3,158 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,941 M while its latest quarter income was 809,000 K.