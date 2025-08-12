Now that Kohl’s Corp’s volume has hit 7.35 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Kohl’s Corp (NYSE: KSS) on Monday, soared 9.80% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $11.12. Within the past 52 weeks, KSS’s price has moved between $6.04 and $21.39.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -25.96% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -70.43%. With a float of $107.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.00 million.

In an organization with 87000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 27.51%, operating margin of 2.8%, and the pretax margin is 0.86%.

Kohl’s Corp (KSS) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Department Stores industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Kohl’s Corp is 4.02%, while institutional ownership is 108.06%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 22 ’25, was worth 518,450. In this transaction Sr. EVP & Chief Marketing Off. of this company sold 26,500 shares at a rate of $19.56, taking the stock ownership to the 228,349 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 22 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 26,500 for $19.56, making the entire transaction worth $518,450.

Kohl’s Corp (KSS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 7/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.44) by 0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -70.43% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kohl’s Corp (NYSE: KSS) Trading Performance Indicators

Kohl’s Corp (KSS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.14 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kohl’s Corp (KSS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.36 million. That was inferior than the volume of 11.52 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.50%.

During the past 100 days, Kohl’s Corp’s (KSS) raw stochastic average was set at 40.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.95 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.68 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.46. However, in the short run, Kohl’s Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.55. Second resistance stands at $12.88. The third major resistance level sits at $13.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.06. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.73.

Kohl’s Corp (NYSE: KSS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.37 billion based on 112,042K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 16,221 M and income totals 109,000 K. The company made 3,233 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -15,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.