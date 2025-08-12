Now that MP Materials Corporation’s volume has hit 23.84 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On Monday, MP Materials Corporation (NYSE: MP) was -2.19% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $74.32. A 52-week range for MP has been $11.07 – $79.36.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales slided by -41.29%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 11.04%. With a float of $129.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $163.47 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 804 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -23.41%, operating margin of -64.8%, and the pretax margin is -57.3%.

MP Materials Corporation (MP) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward MP Materials Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of MP Materials Corporation is 26.77%, while institutional ownership is 64.04%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01 ’25, was worth 382,304. In this transaction General Counsel and Secretary of this company sold 6,337 shares at a rate of $60.33, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 6,337 for $60.29, making the entire transaction worth $382,038.

MP Materials Corporation (MP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -0.13) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.04% per share during the next fiscal year.

MP Materials Corporation (NYSE: MP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what MP Materials Corporation (MP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.12. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 53.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MP Materials Corporation (MP)

The latest stats from [MP Materials Corporation, MP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 17.83 million was superior to 9.21 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.39%.

During the past 100 days, MP Materials Corporation’s (MP) raw stochastic average was set at 84.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.41 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.65 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.49. Now, the first resistance to watch is $79.28. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $85.87. The third major resistance level sits at $89.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $69.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $65.95. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $59.36.

MP Materials Corporation (NYSE: MP) Key Stats

There are 163,478K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 12.87 billion. As of now, sales total 203,860 K while income totals -65,420 K. Its latest quarter income was 60,810 K while its last quarter net income were -22,650 K.