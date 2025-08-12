Now that Open Lending Corp’s volume has hit 0.6 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On Monday, Open Lending Corp (NASDAQ: LPRO) opened lower -4.04% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $2.23. Price fluctuations for LPRO have ranged from $0.70 to $6.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 17.56% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 102.43% at the time writing. With a float of $106.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.17 million.

In an organization with 205 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -47.55%, operating margin of -459.88%, and the pretax margin is -459.44%.

Open Lending Corp (LPRO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Credit Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Open Lending Corp is 9.51%, while institutional ownership is 49.17%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12 ’25, was worth 24,996. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 12,975 shares at a rate of $1.93, taking the stock ownership to the 46,446 shares.

Open Lending Corp (LPRO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at 0.04) by -0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 102.43% per share during the next fiscal year.

Open Lending Corp (NASDAQ: LPRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Open Lending Corp (LPRO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.67. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 125.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Open Lending Corp (LPRO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.96 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.75 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.97%.

During the past 100 days, Open Lending Corp’s (LPRO) raw stochastic average was set at 47.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.18 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.18 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.82. However, in the short run, Open Lending Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.21. Second resistance stands at $2.28. The third major resistance level sits at $2.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.07. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.00.

Open Lending Corp (NASDAQ: LPRO) Key Stats

There are currently 119,783K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 252.89 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 24,020 K according to its annual income of -135,010 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 25,310 K and its income totaled 1,030 K.