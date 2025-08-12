Now that Prospect Capital Corp’s volume has hit 4.3 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on Monday, with Prospect Capital Corp (NASDAQ: PSEC) stock price down -0.36% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $2.8. PSEC’s price has ranged from $2.73 to $5.57 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -47.06%. With a float of $323.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $451.53 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is 37.99%, operating margin of -17.63%, and the pretax margin is -168.44%.

Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Prospect Capital Corp is 28.34%, while institutional ownership is 13.26%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 23 ’25, was worth 1,008,646. In this transaction CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of this company bought 319,000 shares at a rate of $3.16, taking the stock ownership to the 83,585,026 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 20 ’25, when Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER bought 623,300 for $3.19, making the entire transaction worth $1,988,763. This insider now owns 83,266,026 shares in total.

Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.25 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -47.06% per share during the next fiscal year.

Prospect Capital Corp (NASDAQ: PSEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Prospect Capital Corp’s current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.86, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.59 million. That was better than the volume of 3.07 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.52%.

During the past 100 days, Prospect Capital Corp’s (PSEC) raw stochastic average was set at 3.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.10 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.09 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.98. However, in the short run, Prospect Capital Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.84. Second resistance stands at $2.89. The third major resistance level sits at $2.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.73. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.68.

Prospect Capital Corp (NASDAQ: PSEC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.26 billion, the company has a total of 445,761K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 861,660 K while annual income is 262,830 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 170,720 K while its latest quarter income was -139,920 K.