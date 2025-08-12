Now that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc’s volume has hit 1.17 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On Monday, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TARS) was 4.64% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $47.85. A 52-week range for TARS has been $24.95 – $57.28.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -66.60% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 56.76%. With a float of $38.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.21 million.

In an organization with 323 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 93.36%, operating margin of -33.18%, and the pretax margin is -31.13%.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (TARS) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc is 8.95%, while institutional ownership is 101.44%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11 ’25, was worth 300,000. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 17 ’25, when Company’s insider sold 13,608 for $40.42, making the entire transaction worth $550,035. This insider now owns 36,704 shares in total.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (TARS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.61 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -1) by 0.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.76% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TARS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (TARS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.21. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (TARS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.9 million. That was better than the volume of 0.66 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.94%.

During the past 100 days, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (TARS) raw stochastic average was set at 75.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.91 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.16 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.76. However, in the short run, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $51.57. Second resistance stands at $53.08. The third major resistance level sits at $55.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.10. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $44.59.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TARS) Key Stats

There are 42,214K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.11 billion. As of now, sales total 182,950 K while income totals -115,550 K. Its latest quarter income was 102,660 K while its last quarter net income were -20,340 K.