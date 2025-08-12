Now that UBS Group AG’s volume has hit 3.7 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On Monday, UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) opened lower -1.87% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $39.54. Price fluctuations for UBS have ranged from $25.34 to $39.71 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 6.24% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 43.92% at the time writing. With a float of $2.98 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.17 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 108648 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 86.48%, operating margin of 13.28%, and the pretax margin is 13.82%.

UBS Group AG (UBS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of UBS Group AG is 0.07%, while institutional ownership is 47.18%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21 ’25, was worth 768. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 100 shares at a rate of $7.68, taking the stock ownership to the 9,501 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 27 ’24, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 3,715 for $0.55, making the entire transaction worth $2,052. This insider now owns 146,012 shares in total.

UBS Group AG (UBS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.37) by 0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.92% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 36.43% during the next five years compared to 6.24% growth over the previous five years of trading.

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for UBS Group AG (UBS). In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.89, a number that is poised to hit 0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UBS Group AG (UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) saw its 5-day average volume 2.33 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.79%.

During the past 100 days, UBS Group AG’s (UBS) raw stochastic average was set at 93.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.45 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.51 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.69. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $39.20 in the near term. At $39.61, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $39.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.23. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $37.82.

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) Key Stats

There are currently 3,206,426K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 122.96 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 84,558 M according to its annual income of 5,086 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 18,929 M and its income totaled 2,395 M.