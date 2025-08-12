Now that Vor Biopharma Inc’s volume has hit 5.06 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: VOR) kicked off on Monday, down -3.86% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $2.07. Over the past 52 weeks, VOR has traded in a range of $0.13-$3.29.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -38.02%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 56.45%. With a float of $64.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $124.85 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 159 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Vor Biopharma Inc is 48.06%, while institutional ownership is 41.99%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11 ’25, was worth 36,407. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 04 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 29,432 for $2.09, making the entire transaction worth $61,589.

Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/30/2024, the organization reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.41) by 0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.45% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.66% during the next five years compared to -38.02% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: VOR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Vor Biopharma Inc’s (VOR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR)

The latest stats from [Vor Biopharma Inc, VOR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.49 million was inferior to 7.97 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.31%.

During the past 100 days, Vor Biopharma Inc’s (VOR) raw stochastic average was set at 58.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1874 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.1561 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4157, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0258. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.0933. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.1967. The third major resistance level sits at $2.3133. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8733, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7567. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.6533.

Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: VOR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 252.01 million has total of 126,637K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -116,914 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -32,486 K.