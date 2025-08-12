Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) volume exceeds 43.08 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On Monday, Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU) was -3.09% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $12.3. A 52-week range for NU has been $9.01 – $16.15.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 39.30%. With a float of $3.32 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.77 billion.

In an organization with 8716 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 45.04%, operating margin of 25.94%, and the pretax margin is 25.94%.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Nu Holdings Ltd stocks. The insider ownership of Nu Holdings Ltd is 31.15%, while institutional ownership is 53.72%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 17 ’25, was worth 5,085,388. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 15 ’25, when Company’s former officer proposed sale 121,080 for $13.50, making the entire transaction worth $1,634,580.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.1) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nu Holdings Ltd (NU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 33.69 million. That was inferior than the volume of 56.63 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.67%.

During the past 100 days, Nu Holdings Ltd’s (NU) raw stochastic average was set at 56.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.32 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.44 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.35. However, in the short run, Nu Holdings Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.23. Second resistance stands at $12.54. The third major resistance level sits at $12.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.58. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.27.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU) Key Stats

There are 4,818,659K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 57.44 billion. As of now, sales total 11,517 M while income totals 1,972 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,248 M while its last quarter net income were 557,200 K.