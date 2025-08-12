NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 2,926 M

A new trading day began on Monday, with NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) stock price down -0.97% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $207.16. NXPI’s price has ranged from $148.09 to $259.74 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 62.74%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -9.98%. With a float of $251.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $252.11 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 33100 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 54.75%, operating margin of 25.37%, and the pretax margin is 22.37%.

NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of NXP Semiconductors NV is 0.13%, while institutional ownership is 93.64%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28 ’25, was worth 1,542,502. In this transaction EVP & CFO of this company sold 6,785 shares at a rate of $227.34, taking the stock ownership to the 1,520 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 28 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 6,785 for $227.34, making the entire transaction worth $1,542,506.

NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 3.45 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.98% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.72% during the next five years compared to 62.74% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are NXP Semiconductors NV’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.39, a number that is poised to hit 3.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

The latest stats from [NXP Semiconductors NV, NXPI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.66 million was inferior to 3.02 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.93%.

During the past 100 days, NXP Semiconductors NV’s (NXPI) raw stochastic average was set at 64.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 5.79 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 6.96 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $217.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $211.87. Now, the first resistance to watch is $208.92. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $212.67. The third major resistance level sits at $214.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $203.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $200.97. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $197.22.

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 51.72 billion, the company has a total of 252,115K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 12,614 M while annual income is 2,510 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,926 M while its latest quarter income was 445,000 K.