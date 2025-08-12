Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) is -1.10% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Oscar Health Inc (NYSE: OSCR) on Monday, soared 0.97% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $15.46. Within the past 52 weeks, OSCR’s price has moved between $11.20 and $23.79.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -1382.53%. With a float of $180.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $222.91 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 44.9%, operating margin of -1.3%, and the pretax margin is -1.41%.

Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Healthcare Plans industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Oscar Health Inc is 29.21%, while institutional ownership is 60.78%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 20 ’25, was worth 563,100. Before that another transaction happened on May 16 ’25, when Company’s Former Officer proposed sale 148,280 for $17.52, making the entire transaction worth $2,598,488.

Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) Latest Financial update

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -0.18) by -0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1382.53% per share during the next fiscal year.

Oscar Health Inc (NYSE: OSCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oscar Health Inc (OSCR)

Oscar Health Inc (NYSE: OSCR) saw its 5-day average volume 21.95 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 13.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.34%.

During the past 100 days, Oscar Health Inc’s (OSCR) raw stochastic average was set at 38.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.92 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.99 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.04. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.17 in the near term. At $16.74, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.66. The third support level lies at $14.09 if the price breaches the second support level.

Oscar Health Inc (NYSE: OSCR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.98 billion based on 254,677K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,178 M and income totals 25,430 K. The company made 2,864 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -228,360 K in sales during its previous quarter.