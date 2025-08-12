Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) with a beta value of 0.98 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On Monday, Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW) opened higher 0.66% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $167.06. Price fluctuations for PANW have ranged from $144.15 to $210.39 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 15.49% at the time writing. With a float of $661.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $665.90 million.

The firm has a total of 15289 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 73.56%, operating margin of 11.09%, and the pretax margin is 14.91%.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Palo Alto Networks Inc is 0.91%, while institutional ownership is 79.03%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 04 ’25, was worth 20,722,617. In this transaction EVP, Chief Product Officer of this company sold 120,774 shares at a rate of $171.58, taking the stock ownership to the 206,718 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01 ’25, when Company’s EVP, Chief Technology Officer sold 100,000 for $172.80, making the entire transaction worth $17,280,450. This insider now owns 3,143,516 shares in total.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 7/31/2024, the company posted 0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.71) by 0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.49% per share during the next fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.85. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 37.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Palo Alto Networks Inc, PANW], we can find that recorded value of 10.63 million was better than the volume posted last year of 6.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.22%.

During the past 100 days, Palo Alto Networks Inc’s (PANW) raw stochastic average was set at 36.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 6.48 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 5.45 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $193.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $187.52. Now, the first resistance to watch is $170.64. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $173.12. The third major resistance level sits at $175.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $165.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $163.74. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $161.26.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW) Key Stats

There are currently 666,800K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 112.25 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,028 M according to its annual income of 2,578 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,289 M and its income totaled 262,100 K.