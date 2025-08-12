PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) volume exceeds 10.12 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) kicked off on Monday, down -0.84% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $67.65. Over the past 52 weeks, PYPL has traded in a range of $55.85-$93.66.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 14.03%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 12.93%. With a float of $952.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $960.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 24400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 46.91%, operating margin of 18.17%, and the pretax margin is 18.13%.

PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of PayPal Holdings Inc is 0.31%, while institutional ownership is 77.85%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 31 ’25, was worth 265,285. In this transaction EVP, GM, Consumer Group of this company sold 3,838 shares at a rate of $69.12, taking the stock ownership to the 16,989 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 31 ’25, when Company’s VP, Chief Accounting Officer sold 7,102 for $69.35, making the entire transaction worth $492,529. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 1.2 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 1.07) by 0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.93% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.42% during the next five years compared to 14.03% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at PayPal Holdings Inc’s (PYPL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.33. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.98. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.67, a number that is poised to hit 1.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Looking closely at PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL), its last 5-days average volume was 10.51 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 11.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.64%.

During the past 100 days, PayPal Holdings Inc’s (PYPL) raw stochastic average was set at 47.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.70 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.88 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $72.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $76.10. However, in the short run, PayPal Holdings Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $68.07. Second resistance stands at $69.07. The third major resistance level sits at $69.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $65.91. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $64.91.

PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 64.09 billion has total of 955,378K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 31,797 M in contrast with the sum of 4,147 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 8,288 M and last quarter income was 1,261 M.