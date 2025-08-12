PG&E Corp (PCG) kicked off at the price of $15.11: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

PG&E Corp (NYSE: PCG) kicked off on Monday, up 0.73% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $15.0. Over the past 52 weeks, PCG has traded in a range of $12.97-$21.72.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 10.14%. With a float of $2.19 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.20 billion.

The firm has a total of 28410 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 33.16%, operating margin of 18.06%, and the pretax margin is 8.89%.

PG&E Corp (PCG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric Industry. The insider ownership of PG&E Corp is 0.54%, while institutional ownership is 96.09%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11 ’25, was worth 106,015. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 29 ’25, when Company’s EVP/Corp. Affairs & CSO sold 32,519 for $17.30, making the entire transaction worth $562,579. This insider now owns 151,116 shares in total.

PG&E Corp (PCG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.37 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.32) by 0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.14% per share during the next fiscal year.

PG&E Corp (NYSE: PCG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at PG&E Corp’s (PCG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.89. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PG&E Corp (PCG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [PG&E Corp, PCG], we can find that recorded value of 27.7 million was better than the volume posted last year of 23.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.70%.

During the past 100 days, PG&E Corp’s (PCG) raw stochastic average was set at 42.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.38 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.41 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.06. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.28. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.46. The third major resistance level sits at $15.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.78. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.60.

PG&E Corp (NYSE: PCG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 33.21 billion has total of 2,675,581K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 24,419 M in contrast with the sum of 2,512 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,898 M and last quarter income was 549,000 K.