Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On Monday, Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAT) was 5.54% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $9.74. A 52-week range for PHAT has been $2.21 – $19.71.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 12.50% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 42.29%. With a float of $38.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.10 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 427 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 86.91%, operating margin of -235.89%, and the pretax margin is -289.51%.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc is 45.79%, while institutional ownership is 46.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 16 ’25, was worth 14,152. In this transaction Principal Accounting Officer of this company sold 1,692 shares at a rate of $8.36, taking the stock ownership to the 48,392 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 21 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 3,780 for $3.86, making the entire transaction worth $14,609. This insider now owns 59,403 shares in total.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -1.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -1.47) by 0.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.29% per share during the next fiscal year.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.35. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.49 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.62%.

During the past 100 days, Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (PHAT) raw stochastic average was set at 79.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.71 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.69 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.56. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.66 in the near term. At $11.04, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.15. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.77.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAT) Key Stats

There are 69,814K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 729.30 million. As of now, sales total 55,250 K while income totals -334,330 K. Its latest quarter income was 28,520 K while its last quarter net income were -94,320 K.