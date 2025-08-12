Pinterest Inc (PINS)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On Monday, Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) opened lower -2.68% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $35.13. Price fluctuations for PINS have ranged from $23.68 to $40.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 41.77% at the time writing. With a float of $585.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $598.35 million.

In an organization with 4666 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 79.86%, operating margin of 5.53%, and the pretax margin is 8.64%.

Pinterest Inc (PINS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Pinterest Inc is 13.36%, while institutional ownership is 81.73%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 23 ’25, was worth 3,874,142. In this transaction Director of this company sold 102,083 shares at a rate of $37.95, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 21 ’25, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 20,000 for $38.58, making the entire transaction worth $771,670. This insider now owns 428,823 shares in total.

Pinterest Inc (PINS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.34) by 0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.77% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Pinterest Inc (PINS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.76. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.80, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 20.6 million. That was better than the volume of 11.97 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.76%.

During the past 100 days, Pinterest Inc’s (PINS) raw stochastic average was set at 64.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.16 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.15 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.50. However, in the short run, Pinterest Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $34.97. Second resistance stands at $35.75. The third major resistance level sits at $36.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.34. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $32.56.

Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) Key Stats

There are currently 678,237K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 23.09 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,646 M according to its annual income of 1,862 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 998,230 K and its income totaled 38,760 K.