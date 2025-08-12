Plug Power Inc (PLUG) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 53.35 million

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) on Monday, soared 4.64% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.51. Within the past 52 weeks, PLUG’s price has moved between $0.69 and $3.32.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -49.35%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 77.96%. With a float of $1.07 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.15 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3224 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -84.03%, operating margin of -301.9%, and the pretax margin is -312.79%.

Plug Power Inc (PLUG) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Electrical Equipment & Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Plug Power Inc is 6.73%, while institutional ownership is 37.71%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 11 ’25, was worth 49,236. In this transaction Chief Revenue Officer of this company sold 37,300 shares at a rate of $1.32, taking the stock ownership to the 270,032 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 11 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 37,300 for $1.32, making the entire transaction worth $49,236.

Plug Power Inc (PLUG) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -0.23) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 77.96% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 52.26% during the next five years compared to -49.35% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) Trading Performance Indicators

Plug Power Inc (PLUG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.82 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.12, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Plug Power Inc (PLUG)

Looking closely at Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG), its last 5-days average volume was 34.72 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 88.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.75%.

During the past 100 days, Plug Power Inc’s (PLUG) raw stochastic average was set at 66.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1261 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.1187 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3974, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6499. However, in the short run, Plug Power Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.6233. Second resistance stands at $1.6667. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7133. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5333, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4867. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4433.

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.81 billion based on 1,146,559K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 628,810 K and income totals -2,105 M. The company made 133,670 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -196,660 K in sales during its previous quarter.