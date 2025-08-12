PowerFleet Inc (AIOT)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On Monday, PowerFleet Inc (NASDAQ: AIOT) opened higher 13.44% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $3.87. Price fluctuations for AIOT have ranged from $3.70 to $8.71 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 1.47%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 100.78% at the time writing. With a float of $123.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $133.44 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2518 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 53.66%, operating margin of -7.14%, and the pretax margin is -12.81%.

PowerFleet Inc (AIOT) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of PowerFleet Inc is 7.30%, while institutional ownership is 80.94%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 05 ’24, was worth 1,842,559. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06 ’24, when Company’s Chief Customer Officer sold 187,990 for $6.73, making the entire transaction worth $1,265,173. This insider now owns 52,972 shares in total.

PowerFleet Inc (AIOT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.01) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 100.78% per share during the next fiscal year.

PowerFleet Inc (NASDAQ: AIOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for PowerFleet Inc (AIOT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.92. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PowerFleet Inc (AIOT)

The latest stats from [PowerFleet Inc, AIOT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.18 million was superior to 1.97 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.87%.

During the past 100 days, PowerFleet Inc’s (AIOT) raw stochastic average was set at 25.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.22 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.27 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.60. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.75. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.11. The third major resistance level sits at $5.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.78. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.42.

PowerFleet Inc (NASDAQ: AIOT) Key Stats

There are currently 133,443K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 585.82 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 362,520 K according to its annual income of -50,990 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 103,640 K and its income totaled -12,450 K.