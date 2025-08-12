Prairie Operating Co (PROP) last year’s performance of -47.83% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On Monday, Prairie Operating Co (NASDAQ: PROP) opened higher 10.74% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $3.26. Price fluctuations for PROP have ranged from $2.74 to $12.30 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 31.55%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 257.80% at the time writing. With a float of $20.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.90 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 19 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 57.55%, operating margin of -77.64%, and the pretax margin is -160.21%.

Prairie Operating Co (PROP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Prairie Operating Co is 54.16%, while institutional ownership is 17.65%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13 ’25, was worth 19,950. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $3.99, taking the stock ownership to the 24,012 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09 ’25, when Company’s EVP of Operations bought 5,000 for $3.99, making the entire transaction worth $19,950. This insider now owns 127,861 shares in total.

Prairie Operating Co (PROP) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 257.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Prairie Operating Co (NASDAQ: PROP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Prairie Operating Co (PROP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.56. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.40, a number that is poised to hit 1.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Prairie Operating Co (PROP)

Looking closely at Prairie Operating Co (NASDAQ: PROP), its last 5-days average volume was 2.21 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.15%.

During the past 100 days, Prairie Operating Co’s (PROP) raw stochastic average was set at 23.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.27 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.34 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.94. However, in the short run, Prairie Operating Co’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.74. Second resistance stands at $3.87. The third major resistance level sits at $4.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.12. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.99.

Prairie Operating Co (NASDAQ: PROP) Key Stats

There are currently 43,830K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 158.23 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,940 K according to its annual income of -40,910 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 13,590 K and its income totaled -2,620 K.