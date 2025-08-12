ProKidney Corp (PROK) plunged -12.93 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ: PROK) kicked off on Monday, down -12.93% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $2.59. Over the past 52 weeks, PROK has traded in a range of $0.46-$7.13.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 10.31%. With a float of $97.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $129.54 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 204 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 100.0%, operating margin of -60453.59%, and the pretax margin is -54267.65%.

ProKidney Corp (PROK) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of ProKidney Corp is 27.21%, while institutional ownership is 36.61%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 08 ’25, was worth 312,510. In this transaction Chief Regulatory Officer of this company sold 103,480 shares at a rate of $3.02, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 08 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 103,480 for $0.61, making the entire transaction worth $62,761.

ProKidney Corp (PROK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/30/2024, the organization reported -0.16 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.18) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.31% per share during the next fiscal year.

ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ: PROK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ProKidney Corp’s (PROK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 10.96. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2129.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ProKidney Corp (PROK)

ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ: PROK) saw its 5-day average volume 2.76 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.36%.

During the past 100 days, ProKidney Corp’s (PROK) raw stochastic average was set at 26.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.38 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.28 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.53. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.49 in the near term. At $2.72, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.02. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.79.

ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ: PROK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 660.06 million has total of 292,698K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 80 K in contrast with the sum of -61,190 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 230 K and last quarter income was -16,730 K.