Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) posted a -0.15% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On Monday, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTGX) was 5.25% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $51.07. A 52-week range for PTGX has been $33.31 – $60.60.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -140.33%. With a float of $58.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.11 million.

The firm has a total of 126 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 99.7%, operating margin of 11.77%, and the pretax margin is 26.41%.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Protagonist Therapeutics Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc is 5.79%, while institutional ownership is 102.34%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 25 ’25, was worth 570,534. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 10,415 shares at a rate of $54.78, taking the stock ownership to the 520,603 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 22 ’25, when Company’s President and CEO sold 22,065 for $55.05, making the entire transaction worth $1,214,678. This insider now owns 548,538 shares in total.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.54 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -0.53) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -140.33% per share during the next fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTGX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 16.97. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.99. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 90.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Protagonist Therapeutics Inc, PTGX], we can find that recorded value of 0.68 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.66%.

During the past 100 days, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc’s (PTGX) raw stochastic average was set at 78.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 49.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.27 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.01 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $53.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.77. Now, the first resistance to watch is $54.84. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $55.93. The third major resistance level sits at $58.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $51.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.49. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $48.40.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTGX) Key Stats

There are 62,211K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.34 billion. As of now, sales total 434,430 K while income totals 275,190 K. Its latest quarter income was 28,320 K while its last quarter net income were -11,660 K.