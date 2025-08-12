Recent developments with American Battery Technology Company (ABAT) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.32 cents.

American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ: ABAT) kicked off on Monday, up 4.65% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $2.15. Over the past 52 weeks, ABAT has traded in a range of $0.73-$4.11.

A company in the Industrials sector has dropped its sales by -55.75% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 44.12%. With a float of $88.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.52 million.

In an organization with 98 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -412.32%, operating margin of -2493.75%, and the pretax margin is -3230.99%.

American Battery Technology Company (ABAT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Waste Management Industry. The insider ownership of American Battery Technology Company is 3.87%, while institutional ownership is 11.12%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19 ’25, was worth 134,060. In this transaction Director of this company sold 95,078 shares at a rate of $1.41, taking the stock ownership to the 78,067 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 14,922 for $1.40, making the entire transaction worth $20,891. This insider now owns 63,145 shares in total.

American Battery Technology Company (ABAT) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.12% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ: ABAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at American Battery Technology Company’s (ABAT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.17. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 111.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.85, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Battery Technology Company (ABAT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.72 million. That was better than the volume of 2.96 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.19%.

During the past 100 days, American Battery Technology Company’s (ABAT) raw stochastic average was set at 45.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.36 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.18 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.42. However, in the short run, American Battery Technology Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.40. Second resistance stands at $2.54. The third major resistance level sits at $2.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.02. The third support level lies at $1.88 if the price breaches the second support level.

American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ: ABAT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 208.18 million has total of 91,886K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 340 K in contrast with the sum of -52,500 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 980 K and last quarter income was -11,500 K.