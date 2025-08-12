Recent developments with Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.96 cents.

On Monday, Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE: SCHW) was 0.57% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $97.08. A 52-week range for SCHW has been $61.16 – $99.59.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 2.26% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 42.72%. With a float of $1.71 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.81 billion.

In an organization with 32100 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 73.95%, operating margin of 18.5%, and the pretax margin is 41.48%.

Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Charles Schwab Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Charles Schwab Corp is 5.78%, while institutional ownership is 84.12%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08 ’25, was worth 12,888,080. In this transaction Co-Chairman of this company sold 133,153 shares at a rate of $96.79, taking the stock ownership to the 56,604,449 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 07 ’25, when Company’s Co-Chairman sold 22,721 for $96.02, making the entire transaction worth $2,181,611. This insider now owns 56,737,602 shares in total.

Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.77 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.75) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.72% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.44% during the next five years compared to 2.26% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE: SCHW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.18. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.71, a number that is poised to hit 1.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.33 million. That was inferior than the volume of 10.07 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.36%.

During the past 100 days, Charles Schwab Corp’s (SCHW) raw stochastic average was set at 94.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.54 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.77 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $92.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $82.14. However, in the short run, Charles Schwab Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $98.06. Second resistance stands at $98.49. The third major resistance level sits at $99.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $97.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $96.48. The third support level lies at $96.05 if the price breaches the second support level.

Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE: SCHW) Key Stats

There are 1,816,970K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 177.22 billion. As of now, sales total 19,606 M while income totals 5,942 M. Its latest quarter income was 5,851 M while its last quarter net income were 2,126 M.