Recent developments with Fabrinet (FN) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.08 cents.

Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) kicked off on Monday, down -3.37% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $343.99. Over the past 52 weeks, FN has traded in a range of $148.55-$345.71.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 19.77%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 14.39%. With a float of $35.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.83 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 14213 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 12.09%, operating margin of 9.46%, and the pretax margin is 10.63%.

Fabrinet (FN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of Fabrinet is 0.45%, while institutional ownership is 108.24%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 04 ’25, was worth 4,482,019. In this transaction PRESIDENT & COO of this company sold 18,675 shares at a rate of $240.00, taking the stock ownership to the 18,068 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 03 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 18,675 for $240.00, making the entire transaction worth $4,482,000.

Fabrinet (FN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/30/2024, the organization reported 2.41 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 2.24) by 0.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.39% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.34% during the next five years compared to 19.77% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Fabrinet’s (FN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.54. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 43.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.97, a number that is poised to hit 2.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fabrinet (FN)

The latest stats from [Fabrinet, FN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.57 million was inferior to 0.71 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.31%.

During the past 100 days, Fabrinet’s (FN) raw stochastic average was set at 93.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 70.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 9.74 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 10.08 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $287.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $237.76. Now, the first resistance to watch is $341.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $350.98. The third major resistance level sits at $356.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $326.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $320.86. The third support level lies at $311.57 if the price breaches the second support level.

Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.91 billion has total of 35,831K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,883 M in contrast with the sum of 296,180 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 871,800 K and last quarter income was 81,290 K.