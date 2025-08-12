Recent developments with Soligenix Inc (SNGX) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.06 cents.

On Monday, Soligenix Inc (NASDAQ: SNGX) was -15.86% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $2.9. A 52-week range for SNGX has been $1.09 – $5.40.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 46.71% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 57.38%. With a float of $3.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.26 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 16 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -18.27%, operating margin of -122310.5%, and the pretax margin is -77383.06%.

Soligenix Inc (SNGX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Soligenix Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Soligenix Inc is 0.03%, while institutional ownership is 4.48%.

Soligenix Inc (SNGX) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -1.31 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -1.77) by 0.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.38% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 42.66% during the next five years compared to 46.71% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Soligenix Inc (NASDAQ: SNGX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Soligenix Inc (SNGX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Soligenix Inc (SNGX)

Soligenix Inc (NASDAQ: SNGX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.61 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.23%.

During the past 100 days, Soligenix Inc’s (SNGX) raw stochastic average was set at 31.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.64 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.19 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.40. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.76 in the near term. At $3.07, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.00. The third support level lies at $1.69 if the price breaches the second support level.

Soligenix Inc (NASDAQ: SNGX) Key Stats

There are 3,264K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.97 million. As of now, sales total 120 K while income totals -8,270 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -3,240 K.