Recent developments with TKO Group Holdings Inc (TKO) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.79 cents.

TKO Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: TKO) on Monday, soared 10.23% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $163.29. Within the past 52 weeks, TKO’s price has moved between $113.16 and $182.60.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company slipped by -42.28% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 12627.58%. With a float of $68.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $81.78 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 61.98%, operating margin of 21.66%, and the pretax margin is 15.71%.

TKO Group Holdings Inc (TKO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Entertainment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of TKO Group Holdings Inc is 16.63%, while institutional ownership is 97.06%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 21 ’25, was worth 7,715,598. In this transaction Director of this company sold 45,168 shares at a rate of $170.82, taking the stock ownership to the 156,494 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 22 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 9,519 for $167.36, making the entire transaction worth $1,593,116. This insider now owns 146,975 shares in total.

TKO Group Holdings Inc (TKO) Latest Financial update

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at 0.58) by -0.3. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12627.58% per share during the next fiscal year.

TKO Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: TKO) Trading Performance Indicators

TKO Group Holdings Inc (TKO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.17 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 46.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TKO Group Holdings Inc (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: TKO) saw its 5-day average volume 1.91 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.25%.

During the past 100 days, TKO Group Holdings Inc’s (TKO) raw stochastic average was set at 94.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 5.68 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 4.74 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $169.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $152.51. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $186.33 in the near term. At $192.67, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $203.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $168.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $157.67. The third support level lies at $151.33 if the price breaches the second support level.

TKO Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: TKO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 35.69 billion based on 197,906K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,804 M and income totals 9,410 K. The company made 1,308 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 98,360 K in sales during its previous quarter.