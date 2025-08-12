Recent developments with Ziff Davis Inc (ZD) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.57 cents.

On Monday, Ziff Davis Inc (NASDAQ: ZD) opened lower -6.35% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $36.68. Price fluctuations for ZD have ranged from $28.55 to $60.62 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company slipped by -20.26% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 3.02% at the time writing. With a float of $39.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.17 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 46.0%, operating margin of 8.14%, and the pretax margin is 6.91%.

Ziff Davis Inc (ZD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ziff Davis Inc is 2.75%, while institutional ownership is 109.67%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06 ’25, was worth 25,029. In this transaction Director of this company bought 653 shares at a rate of $38.33, taking the stock ownership to the 12,968 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 05 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 2,500 for $39.21, making the entire transaction worth $98,025. This insider now owns 16,339 shares in total.

Ziff Davis Inc (ZD) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 1.51) by 0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.02% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.38% during the next five years compared to -20.26% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ziff Davis Inc (NASDAQ: ZD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ziff Davis Inc (ZD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.59. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.45, a number that is poised to hit 1.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ziff Davis Inc (ZD)

Ziff Davis Inc (NASDAQ: ZD) saw its 5-day average volume 1.12 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.25%.

During the past 100 days, Ziff Davis Inc’s (ZD) raw stochastic average was set at 38.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.70 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.51 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.40. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $36.02 in the near term. At $37.70, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $38.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.59. The third support level lies at $30.91 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ziff Davis Inc (NASDAQ: ZD) Key Stats

There are currently 42,088K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.41 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,402 M according to its annual income of 63,050 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 328,640 K and its income totaled 24,240 K.