Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (REGN) average volume reaches $1.20M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On Monday, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) opened lower -3.03% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $563.0. Price fluctuations for REGN have ranged from $476.49 to $1211.20 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 15.74%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -13.95% at the time writing. With a float of $102.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 15106 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 84.62%, operating margin of 27.09%, and the pretax margin is 34.3%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (REGN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is 3.64%, while institutional ownership is 88.76%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 01 ’24, was worth 844,610. In this transaction EVP Commercial of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $844.61, taking the stock ownership to the 12,931 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 01 ’24, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 1,000 for $844.61, making the entire transaction worth $844,610.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (REGN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 12.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 11.7) by 0.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 9.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.95% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.91% during the next five years compared to 15.74% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (REGN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.72. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 39.69, a number that is poised to hit 9.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 40.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (REGN)

Looking closely at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.96 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.12%.

During the past 100 days, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc’s (REGN) raw stochastic average was set at 35.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.18 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.65 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $536.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $652.74. However, in the short run, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $564.29. Second resistance stands at $582.65. The third major resistance level sits at $592.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $535.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $525.81. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $507.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) Key Stats

There are currently 105,987K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 57.86 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 14,202 M according to its annual income of 4,413 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,676 M and its income totaled 1,392 M.