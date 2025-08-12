Regions Financial Corp (RF) is 3.09% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on Monday, with Regions Financial Corp (NYSE: RF) stock price down -1.16% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $24.92. RF’s price has ranged from $17.74 to $27.96 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 5.13%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 9.59%. With a float of $889.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $893.47 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 19644 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 71.51%, operating margin of 27.22%, and the pretax margin is 27.22%.

Regions Financial Corp (RF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Regions Financial Corp is 0.35%, while institutional ownership is 82.42%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 06 ’25, was worth 750,279. In this transaction SEVP of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $25.01, taking the stock ownership to the 90,915 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 06 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 30,000 for $25.18, making the entire transaction worth $755,400.

Regions Financial Corp (RF) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.49 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.59% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.59% during the next five years compared to 5.13% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE: RF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Regions Financial Corp’s current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Regions Financial Corp (RF)

The latest stats from [Regions Financial Corp, RF] show that its last 5-days average volume of 9.89 million was superior to 9.8 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.04%.

During the past 100 days, Regions Financial Corp’s (RF) raw stochastic average was set at 77.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.48 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.56 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.36. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.97. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.31. The third major resistance level sits at $25.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.25. The third support level lies at $23.91 if the price breaches the second support level.

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE: RF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 21.98 billion, the company has a total of 892,308K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,373 M while annual income is 1,893 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,430 M while its latest quarter income was 563,000 K.