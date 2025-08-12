Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On Monday, Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ: RBBN) opened higher 6.07% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $3.79. Price fluctuations for RBBN have ranged from $2.84 to $5.38 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 23.45% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -2.00% at the time writing. With a float of $144.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $177.16 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3052 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 51.12%, operating margin of 1.96%, and the pretax margin is -4.59%.

Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ribbon Communications Inc is 18.51%, while institutional ownership is 72.63%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 09 ’25, was worth 51. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 14 shares at a rate of $3.67, taking the stock ownership to the 52,036,586 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 13 ’24, when Company’s Director sold 5,790 for $3.04, making the entire transaction worth $17,602. This insider now owns 303,549 shares in total.

Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ: RBBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.13. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 59.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN)

Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ: RBBN) saw its 5-day average volume 0.48 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.01%.

During the past 100 days, Ribbon Communications Inc’s (RBBN) raw stochastic average was set at 77.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.18 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.16 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.91. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.11 in the near term. At $4.19, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.70. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.62.

Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ: RBBN) Key Stats

There are currently 177,082K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 711.87 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 833,880 K according to its annual income of -54,240 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 220,580 K and its income totaled -11,090 K.