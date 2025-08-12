Roblox Corporation (RBLX) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 23.70% last month.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) kicked off on Monday, up 1.58% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $128.71. Over the past 52 weeks, RBLX has traded in a range of $36.77-$150.59.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales slided by -61.92%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -16.49%. With a float of $594.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $644.95 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2474 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 78.01%, operating margin of -27.35%, and the pretax margin is -23.68%.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. The insider ownership of Roblox Corporation is 14.22%, while institutional ownership is 69.89%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 07 ’25, was worth 802,020. In this transaction Chief Safety Officer of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $133.67, taking the stock ownership to the 301,223 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05 ’25, when Company’s President & CEO sold 875 for $126.72, making the entire transaction worth $110,881. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.37 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.38) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.49% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.80% during the next five years compared to -61.92% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Roblox Corporation’s (RBLX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 22.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 96.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Roblox Corporation (RBLX)

The latest stats from [Roblox Corporation, RBLX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.97 million was inferior to 8.77 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.94%.

During the past 100 days, Roblox Corporation’s (RBLX) raw stochastic average was set at 80.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 6.40 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 3.48 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $109.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $73.38. Now, the first resistance to watch is $133.21. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $135.68. The third major resistance level sits at $138.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $127.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $124.54. The third support level lies at $122.07 if the price breaches the second support level.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 90.64 billion has total of 645,033K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,602 M in contrast with the sum of -935,380 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,081 M and last quarter income was -278,380 K.