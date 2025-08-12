Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) last year’s performance of -85.25% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on Monday, with Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) stock price down -1.59% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $18.23. SRPT’s price has ranged from $10.41 to $144.22 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -279.32%. With a float of $92.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $97.71 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1372 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 78.85%, operating margin of -0.04%, and the pretax margin is -0.97%.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc is 4.91%, while institutional ownership is 98.13%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 12 ’25, was worth 248,203. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,491 shares at a rate of $99.64, taking the stock ownership to the 27,812 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 12 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 2,491 for $99.65, making the entire transaction worth $248,226.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.62 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -279.32% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sarepta Therapeutics Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.81. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.76, a number that is poised to hit -0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

Looking closely at Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT), its last 5-days average volume was 12.13 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 6.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.30%.

During the past 100 days, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc’s (SRPT) raw stochastic average was set at 10.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.77 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.62 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $77.26. However, in the short run, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.03. Second resistance stands at $20.13. The third major resistance level sits at $21.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.19. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.09.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.75 billion, the company has a total of 97,713K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,902 M while annual income is 235,240 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 611,090 K while its latest quarter income was 196,890 K.