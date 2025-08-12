Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -8.15%

Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX: SENS) kicked off on Monday, down -5.85% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.5. Over the past 52 weeks, SENS has traded in a range of $0.25-$1.40.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 27.24%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 37.50%. With a float of $744.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $814.58 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 117 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 19.75%, operating margin of -239.27%, and the pretax margin is -255.17%.

Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Senseonics Holdings Inc is 8.56%, while institutional ownership is 10.87%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 12 ’24, was worth 123,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 300,000 shares at a rate of $0.41, taking the stock ownership to the 1,388,087 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13 ’24, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $0.50, making the entire transaction worth $12,500. This insider now owns 1,413,087 shares in total.

Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.04) by -0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.36% during the next five years compared to 27.24% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX: SENS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Senseonics Holdings Inc’s (SENS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 9.26. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS)

The latest stats from [Senseonics Holdings Inc, SENS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.74 million was inferior to 8.4 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.84%.

During the past 100 days, Senseonics Holdings Inc’s (SENS) raw stochastic average was set at 10.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0305 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0378 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5137, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5918. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4876. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5087. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5221. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4531, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4397. The third support level lies at $0.4186 if the price breaches the second support level.

Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX: SENS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 379.97 million has total of 654,216K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 22,470 K in contrast with the sum of -78,620 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,650 K and last quarter income was -14,500 K.