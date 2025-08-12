Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 4.32 million

On Monday, Silvercorp Metals Inc (AMEX: SVM) opened lower -1.77% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $4.51. Price fluctuations for SVM have ranged from $2.87 to $5.32 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 7.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 40.16% at the time writing. With a float of $209.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $218.21 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1190 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 41.17%, operating margin of 34.51%, and the pretax margin is 35.25%.

Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Silver industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Silvercorp Metals Inc is 3.87%, while institutional ownership is 42.78%.

Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.09) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.16% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.29% during the next five years compared to 7.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Silvercorp Metals Inc (AMEX: SVM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM)

Looking closely at Silvercorp Metals Inc (AMEX: SVM), its last 5-days average volume was 5.04 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.31%.

During the past 100 days, Silvercorp Metals Inc’s (SVM) raw stochastic average was set at 61.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 27.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.18 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.19 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.84. However, in the short run, Silvercorp Metals Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.54. Second resistance stands at $4.65. The third major resistance level sits at $4.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.19. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.08.

Silvercorp Metals Inc (AMEX: SVM) Key Stats

There are currently 218,211K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 965.52 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 298,900 K according to its annual income of 58,190 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 75,110 K and its income totaled -7,590 K.