Six Flags Entertainment Corp (FUN) is -20.00% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: FUN) kicked off on Monday, up 2.56% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $23.79. Over the past 52 weeks, FUN has traded in a range of $21.44-$49.77.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 93.27%. With a float of $98.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $101.25 million.

In an organization with 98000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 83.85%, operating margin of 2.8%, and the pretax margin is -8.86%.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (FUN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Leisure Industry. The insider ownership of Six Flags Entertainment Corp is 2.63%, while institutional ownership is 95.44%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 07 ’25, was worth 248,084. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,058 shares at a rate of $24.67, taking the stock ownership to the 13,473 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 5,929 for $37.89, making the entire transaction worth $224,650. This insider now owns 7,162 shares in total.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (FUN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 2.13 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at 3.44) by -1.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 93.27% per share during the next fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: FUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Six Flags Entertainment Corp’s (FUN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.42. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.72, a number that is poised to hit 2.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (FUN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 10.32 million. That was better than the volume of 2.23 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.59%.

During the past 100 days, Six Flags Entertainment Corp’s (FUN) raw stochastic average was set at 16.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.56 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.48 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.63. However, in the short run, Six Flags Entertainment Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.88. Second resistance stands at $25.36. The third major resistance level sits at $26.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.90. The third support level lies at $22.42 if the price breaches the second support level.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: FUN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.47 billion has total of 101,279K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,709 M in contrast with the sum of -231,160 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 930,390 K and last quarter income was -99,650 K.